DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Reports of breakthrough infections amid a COVID-19 surge have some fully-vaccinated people, eying a booster shot. It has yet to be authorized, but that’s not stopping everyone. Depending on the vaccine, the FDA’s emergency use authorizations (EUA’s) allow for one dose or two, but some people have confessed they’ve bucked the rules and shown up at a vaccine provider to collect a third. Dr. Mark Casanova, President of the Dallas County Medical Society, says the booster isn’t being recommended because there’s not clear evidence that’s it’s necessary. Dr. Casanova is also a volunteer in Pfizer’s booster trial. “I got the booster or...