Niagara, NY

Scattershots: Fish Odyssey changes, hunting and trapping licenses on sale

By Bill Hilts Jr.
Buffalo News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby, to be held out of Erie, Niagara and Orleans counties, is making some significant changes as it enters its 46th year. At the top of the list is an expanded time frame to try to catch a winning fish. This year’s contest is scheduled from Aug. 20 to Sept. 5. The species categories will remain the same for the adults and junior anglers. The Adult Division includes, salmon, brown trout, lake trout, steelhead, walleye, smallmouth bass and carp. The Youth Division features salmon, trout (brown, lake and rainbow/steelhead), carp, bass (largemouth and smallmouth), walleye, sheepshead and panfish.

