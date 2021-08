Over the last 16 months of the Covid- 19 pandemic, the industry that has arguably suffered the most is the restaurant industry. Most establishments were forced to shut down their operations intermittently or limit themselves to carry out or delivery services. As a result, consumers learned to become less dependent on outside sources for meals and became accustomed to cooking at home more often than ever before. As the restaurant industry gradually re-opens across the country, it would behoove restaurant executives to be aware of the way consumers have shifted their meal choices and routines.