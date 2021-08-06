Three Local Students Rewarded For Business Model To Help The Elderly
Gentleman’s Quest of Tampa, a local nonprofit organization that helps low-income students prepare for college, hosted its third annual STEM, three-week, in-person summer camp that allowed their 15 students to design a solution to a problem in their community. This summer’s camp focused on architecture, industrial planning and blueprint design. Students were asked to develop a blueprint design, 3D model and presentation for their friends, family and community.www.ospreyobserver.com
