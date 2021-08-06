Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Three Local Students Rewarded For Business Model To Help The Elderly

By Staff Report
ospreyobserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGentleman’s Quest of Tampa, a local nonprofit organization that helps low-income students prepare for college, hosted its third annual STEM, three-week, in-person summer camp that allowed their 15 students to design a solution to a problem in their community. This summer’s camp focused on architecture, industrial planning and blueprint design. Students were asked to develop a blueprint design, 3D model and presentation for their friends, family and community.

www.ospreyobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Ruskin, FL
Tampa, FL
Education
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#A Gentleman#Durant High School#Lennard High School#Gentleman#The Three Kings Company#Cdc#Osha#Nccer#Gqtampa Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Education
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Who is Prince Andrew? The 'spare heir' facing a sexual abuse lawsuit

London (CNN) — There was a time when Prince Andrew had it all: A decorated war hero, a playboy prince, an international ambassador for the British brand, living the life of privilege. But those days seem long gone. Instead, the Duke of York -- who is ninth in line to the British throne -- is now being sued for alleged sexual abuse.
Wisconsin StateNBC News

Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind won't seek 14th term in U.S. House

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek reelection next year. Kind is one of just seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Rand Paul suspended one week by YouTube over COVID-19 mask claims

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has been suspended from YouTube for a week over a video claiming that masks are ineffective against COVID-19. In a statement to The Hill, a YouTube spokesperson said the platform "removed content from Senator Paul’s channel for including claims that masks are ineffective in preventing the contraction or transmission of COVID-19, in accordance with our COVID-19 medical misinformation policies."

Comments / 0

Community Policy