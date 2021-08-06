Cancel
Brewster, MA

Cape League: Five takeaways from Brewster's playoff win over Harwich

Cover picture for the articleBREWSTER – Brian Fitzpatrick showed up on a temporary contract with the Brewster Whitecaps. He ended up out-pitching the best hurler in the Cape Cod Baseball League. Fitzpatrick struck out eight over the first four-plus innings, and the Whitecaps beat the Harwich Mariners 2-0 in the first game of the East Division tournament on Friday at Stony Brook Field.

