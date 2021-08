If you're a natural gas customer here in Lawton and a handful of other places across Easter, Southern and Southwestern Oklahoma, odds are you've received a letter from CenterPoint Energy in the last week detailing that they've opted to end service here in Oklahoma by selling off their assets to a new natural gas management company, Colorado based Summit Utilities. It has left many people wondering why, and while there are a ton of rumors, it's most likely just big business doing big business.