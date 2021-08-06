Cancel
Arkansas State

Arkansas State football kicks off 2021 fall camp

By Chris Hudgison
Kait 8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Friday marked a milestone across college football. Countless schools kicked off fall camp including Arkansas State. Butch Jones’ Red Wolves got after it on the grass practice fields for over two hours. Friday was our first glimpse at several A-State newcomers including James Blackman. He’s top 15 in Florida State history in touchdown passes, passing yards, and total offense. Blackman transferred to A-State in January, should be a competitive race between James and incumbent Layne Hatcher for QB1.

