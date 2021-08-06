Photos capture the remains of the California town of Greenville that was decimated by the Dixie Fire in only 30 minutes

Flames consume a home on Highway 89 as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas County, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The fire leveled multiple historic buildings and dozens of homes in central Greenville. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The Dixie Fire has ravaged Northern California for nearly a month and now ranks as the third-largest fire in California history.

Flames engulfed an entire town in 30 minutes on Wednesday night.

Photos show the destruction of the historic California town Greenville.

In the dark hours on Wednesday, August, 4, the Dixie Fire in Northern California grew an additional 50,000 acres due to low relative humidity and strong winds - completely engulfing Greenville, a historic town in California.

The New York Times reported that 75% of Greenville structures were destroyed by the fire. The Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, also referred to as CAL FIRE , has not reported any fatalities or injuries.

Greenville, sitting at 8 square miles in Plumas County, was hit by what currently ranks as the third-largest wildfire in California history, according to The Sacramento Bee .

This isn't the first time the town has been struck by tragedy. According to a Greenville Walking Tour , "A catastrophic fire in 1881 destroyed most of the buildings on the north side of Main Street and damaged many of those on the south side."

The fire began on July 14. As of Friday, it spans 432,813 acres and is 35% contained according to CAL FIRE.

Flames from the Dixie Fire burn out of control in the downtown area of Greenville, California, U.S. August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, California currently has 12 active large fires, which have covered 586,931 acres as of August 6.

The Dixie Fire is the largest active fire in the United States at present, and the third-largest California fire in history, as reported by The New York Times . In 24 hours, the fire grew by 97,000 acres.

View of a burned out commercial building following the Dixie Fire, a wildfire that tore through the town of Greenville, California, U.S. August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

There were only four buildings on Main Street from before an 1881 fire scorched the town.

According to SF Gate , the damage of the small Plumas County town has not yet been assessed.

However, it is clear that the opulent hotel, known as the Sierra Lodge in modern times, has been destroyed. The building has been burnt down and rebuilt twice before — once because of the 1881 fire and again because of a 1925 fire.

View of charred remains from burned homes at the Dixie Fire, a wildfire that tore through the town of Greenville, California, U.S. August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

'We lost Greenville tonight,' said Rep. Doug LaMalfa.

"There's just no words," the congressman who represents the area continued, as reported by USA Today .

A fire-damaged street sign marks Main Street in a decimated downtown Greenville, California during the Dixie fire on August 5, 2021. - The largest wildfire in California has razed a small town, warping street lights and destroying historic buildings hours after residents were ordered to flee. Greenville, an Indian Valley settlement of a few hundred people dating back to the mid-1800s Gold Rush, was engulfed by flames as winds whipped the inferno towards the community, turning the sky orange. JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Battalion Chief Sergio Mora watches as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas County, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The fire leveled multiple historic buildings and dozens of homes in central Greenville. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns told NPR that 'well over' 100 homes were lost to the flames.Some 800 residents were evacuated, according to the SF Gate.Battalion Chief Sergio Mora, who has been in the role for nearly 11 years, watched as the blaze consumed the town.

The full damage is currently being assessed, according to the Incident Information System.