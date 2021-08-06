Special Weather Statement issued for Elkhart, Kosciusko by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Elkhart; Kosciusko A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Elkhart and northern Kosciusko Counties through 830 PM EDT At 750 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Nappanee, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Milford around 810 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Syracuse and North Webster. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH