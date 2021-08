Tashia “Big Baby” Smith of Lakeland, FL passed away on Monday, July 26th 2021. She was 40. Funeral Services for Tashia “Big Baby” Smith will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 7th, 2021 at Greater New Jerusalem Baptist Church located at 1125 N New York Ave, Lakeland, FL 33805. The viewing will also be held at Greater New Jerusalem Baptist Church Church on Friday, August 6th, 2021 from 4 to 5 p.m. for immediate family and 5 to 7 p.m. to the public.