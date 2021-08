It's a Michigan tradition to spend a weekend at Cedar Point for the thrill rides, but now America's Roller Coast is getting into the world of esports. Cedar Point is already one of the best amusement parks in the county, but they've become much more than just roller coasters. They've completely redone their water park recently, but the most recent expansions are not amusement park related. They've developed a state of the art sports complex that covers both indoor and outdoor sports. Now the company is looking to expand again into the world of esports.