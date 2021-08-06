Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amarillo, TX

Stephanie Coggins Named New City Secretary

By News Desk
1009theeagle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Amarillo has announced that Stephanie Coggins has been named the new City Secretary. “The position of city secretary was attractive because I have a passion for serving Amarillo,” Coggins said. “I think it is incredible to be able to assist in accurately recording and preserving the history of Amarillo. I feel like this is a role to which I bring a lot of institutional knowledge that will allow me to best serve the organization.”

www.1009theeagle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stephanie Says
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Who is Prince Andrew? The 'spare heir' facing a sexual abuse lawsuit

London (CNN) — There was a time when Prince Andrew had it all: A decorated war hero, a playboy prince, an international ambassador for the British brand, living the life of privilege. But those days seem long gone. Instead, the Duke of York -- who is ninth in line to the British throne -- is now being sued for alleged sexual abuse.
Wisconsin StateNBC News

Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind won't seek 14th term in U.S. House

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek reelection next year. Kind is one of just seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Rand Paul suspended one week by YouTube over COVID-19 mask claims

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has been suspended from YouTube for a week over a video claiming that masks are ineffective against COVID-19. In a statement to The Hill, a YouTube spokesperson said the platform "removed content from Senator Paul’s channel for including claims that masks are ineffective in preventing the contraction or transmission of COVID-19, in accordance with our COVID-19 medical misinformation policies."

Comments / 0

Community Policy