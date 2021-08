The family of a California girl killed in a hit-and-run on Friday is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a person who fled the scene. Jayda Sanchez, 4, was riding with her father, Robert Sanchez, and 5-year-old brother on the 2600 block of Normandie Avenue in Los Angeles when a driver made an illegal U-turn in front of them at around 8:30 p.m. Sanchez swerved his own vehicle to avoid a collision, and, in turn, flipped his trunk and smashed into a light pole.