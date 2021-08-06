James “Jim” Francis Wright, 83
James “Jim” Francis Wright, age 83, passed away July 23 2021 in Lakeland, Florida. He was born September 21, 1937 in Moore County, North Carolina. James was a Veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Korean War and the Vietnam War as a radar operator. Upon his retirement, James worked as a Constable for the state of North Carolina before moving to Florida and becoming a property manager for various properties in the Tampa Bay area.www.lkldnow.com
