Iconic Royal Laundry Building on Raymond Avenue Sold

The century-old former Royal Laundry Company on Raymond Avenue in Old Pasadena has been sold, the former owner announced this week. The 77,810-square-foot, single-story office building at 443 S. Raymond Ave., which currently houses Bluebeam Inc., has been sold for an undisclosed price to Santa Monica-based Charing Cross Partners LP, the seller, The Swig Company, said in a written statement. The transaction also includes the adjacent four-story parking structure with 225 spaces.