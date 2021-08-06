Bobcats looking deep as fall camp begins

For the first time since Jake Spavital took over as Texas State head coach, he feels like the team has decent depth. The Bobcats checked into fall camp on Thursday and went took to the field on Friday. It was the first practice in maroon and gold for many newcomers, though some transfers made it to campus in the spring. Spavital said that when he helped other head coaches take over programs as an assistant, the goal was to add 70-75 new scholarship players by the start of their third year.