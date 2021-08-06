Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

War and Books: A local Marine's odyssey from 'grunt' to author

By Cory Howard Anchor/Reporter
montanarightnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"No man or woman born, coward or brave, can shun his destiny," Kacy Tellessen read from a sheet of paper I sprung on him filled with four quotes from Homer's The Iliad. "Isn't it amazing how old that text is?" Tellessen marveled. Old, yet still as potent for Tellessen as...

www.montanarightnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veteran#United States Marine#Marines#The Marine Corps#Marine Corps Infantry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Iraq
Related
Books & Literaturesmithfieldtimes.com

Local author writes new book on N.C. tribes

When it comes to anthropological research on the Indians of Southeast Virginia, perhaps no name is more recognizable than Dr. Helen Rountree. Her more than 40 years of research has affirmed and supported the Virginia Indians and helped the tribes make the case for federal recognition, which they gained in 2018. She has written multiple books, scholarly articles and publications on these tribes.
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Hampton Times

Local author Jim Freeman pens true fiction book on pandemic

The characters in author Jim Freeman’s latest book may be fictional, but the events that unfold are all too real. Freeman, who has taught creative writing at Bucks County Community College’s Newtown campus for 40 years, recently released the book Covid ‘19 True Fictions: Stories Before; During and After — When Mostly Good Things Happened. Readers follow the interconnected journeys of made-up characters like Michael, Kathy, Glen and Danielle as they navigate the unprecedented pandemic.
Wilmington, MAWilmington Apple

New Novel From Local Author Considers Whether A Soldier Can Succeed In A Failed War

WILMINGTON, MA — No one wants to think any sacrifice is wasted, however with the recent US withdrawal from Afghanistan, many are asking that very question right now. Whether an individual soldier can succeed in a war many consider a failure is an idea local writer Chris Boucher, who ran a writing workshop at the Wilmington Memorial Library last month, explores in his new novel, Front Pivot.
Books & Literaturehighlandsnews.com

Local author publishes first book

Richard Betz has just published his first book of poetry, Bells in the Night, at the age of 72. The book has been praised by local author and retired Professor of English and Comparative Literature…
Books & Literaturenewhampshirelakesandmountains.com

Local author honored with Firebird Book Awards

GROVETON — Speak Up Talk Radio announced the winners of 2021's second quarter Firebird Book Awards contest. One hundred thirty-seven books were announced in 120 categories. Two of the winning entries were from Groveton author Nancy Gray. Gray's first published title, "The Dairy Diaries," took first place in the Non-Fiction category. Her third book, "Harvest of Memories," was the winner in the Nature category, and also took second place in the Non-Fiction genre.
Books & Literaturecoronadonewsca.com

August Authors At Bay Books

Bay Books will be hosting local author book signings on Sundays in August from 12 to 2 p.m. Scheduled authors to appear are: Cynthia Kosciuczyk of “Weaving Life” on Aug. 1; James Goldsborough of “Blood and Oranges” on Aug. 8; Dave “Bio” Baranek of “Tomcat Rio,” “TOPGUN Days,” and “Before TOPGUN Days” on Aug. 15; None on Aug. 22; Lindsey Salatka of “Fish Heads and Duck Skin” on Aug. 29.
Katy, TXthekatynews.com

local author

There’s an old cliché that when life gives lemons, make lemonade. For a Katy author, the pandemic gave him a chance to write his first book. Yifan Guo, 26 years old, wrote a non-fiction title called Machine Learning: A Beginner’s Guide. The work is published through Lulu.com, a platform that uses print-on-demand technology to print a book when it is actually ordered. He said he is working to publish the book through Amazon Kindle Desktop […]
South Point, OHIronton Tribune

Local author earns acclaim for children’s books

SOUTH POINT — A Lawrence County author and former staff member at the Huntington Museum of Art has amassed many awards for her writing career, which has been aimed at children. Suzanne Alexander, of South Point is a docent at the museum and had previously worked as an outreach instructor.
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Cult connection: Auburn author's first book a dystopian adventure

Liam Cuddy believes there's a little bit of everybody that wants to get away from it all and live on their own. He's no exception. But Cuddy, 23, of Auburn, wasn't ready for that adventure yet. Instead, he wrote his first novel about it. Released earlier this month, "The Getaway...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.
Militarycleveland19.com

Cincinnati-area Marine accounted for from World War II

WASHINGTON (WXIX) - A 19-year-old Marine from Norwood who was killed in World War II is accounted for, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Thursday. Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. Harold W. Hayden was accounted for on March 30, 2020, but it’s being announced now since his family only recently received their full briefing on his identification, DPAA officials said.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

A Mysterious Black Sarcophagus Baffling Archaeologists Has Been Opened

Discovered purely by chance, this antique coffin is surprising because of its unusual size, but also because of its exceptional state of preservation, which promises to reveal even more secrets. On July 19th, despite warnings of a possible 'curse,' the sarcophagus was opened. Six feet tall, eight and a half...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
Aerospace & DefenseMilitary.com

Brand New B-21 Bomber will Only Fly with the Immortal B-52

The Pentagon is getting ready to roll out its brand new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, which is earmarked to replace the aging B-1 supersonic swing-wing bomber and the B-2 stealth bomber. Remarkably, this would mean the cutting-edge B-21 would team up with the ancient B-52 bomber as the only two bombers left in the U.S. arsenal. On 6 July the U.S. Air Force released what is only the third official rendering of its future B-21 Raider stealth bomber, which is expected to fly by May next year. This new image shows a previously unseen and extremely curious cockpit windscreen configuration. The B-21 is intended to replace the aging B-2 bomber, with which it shares its overall design concept. It will also replace the older B-1 supersonic swing-wing bomber. The idea is that the new B-21 will form a two-plane bomber force with the much older B-52 bomber, which first flew in 1952, making the B-52 one of the most enduring airplane designs, ever. The new B-21 will be nuclear capable and designed to accommodate manned or unmanned operations. The Air Force says a minimum of one hundred B-21s will be built at an average unit procurement cost of $550 million in 2010 dollars, or $673 million in today's dollars. The bomber is being designed with an open-systems architecture to reduce integration risk and enable competition for future modernization efforts to adapt to changing threats.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Said She, Others Initially Didn’t Believe Mike Wolfe’s ‘Crazy’ Picking Stories

American Pickers star Danielle Colby said Mike Wolfe started filming his picking adventures to prove he wasn’t making up his crazy stories from the road. She explained to Freshly Inked Magazine that Wolf would return with these wild stories of his adventures picking and the people he’d meet along the way. Colby was incredulous and told him she needed video proof that these things happened.

Comments / 0

Community Policy