Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Twitter Mailbag: Was it smart for Cody Garbandt to drop to 125 pounds?

By Nolan King
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TUhRN_0bKMLj5400

Questions on your mind about recent happenings in the UFC or sport of MMA in general? MMA Junkie’s Twitter Mailbag is here – and this week, @mma_kings answers:

  • How will Cody Garbrandt do at 125 pounds?
  • Could Michael Chiesa or Vicente Luque sneak into the title picture with UFC 265 win?
  • With Fedor Emelianenko vs. Tim Johnson booked for Bellator Moscow, did the promotion get the matchmaking correct?

Watch the video above for answers to those questions.

To ask a question of your own, follow @MMAjunkie on Twitter and let us know.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

27K+
Followers
57K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicente Luque
Person
Cody Garbrandt
Person
Michael Chiesa
Person
Fedor Emelianenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matchmaking#Combat#Mma#Mma Kings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCmmanews.com

Big John McCarthy Pleads With Urijah Faber To Stop Fighting

Bellator MMA broadcaster and former UFC referee “Big” John McCarthy has warned Urijah Faber against a return to the Octagon. Faber was last in action at UFC 245 in December 2019. At the pay-per-view, “The California Kid” faced the rising Petr Yan. The Russian defeated the bantamweight great with a third-round head kick knockout. Yan would go on to become the division’s champion in his very next fight.
UFCBleacher Report

UFC 265 Results: Ciryl Gane, Jose Aldo Wins Highlight Event's Main Card

Francis Ngannou officially has a heavyweight contender to worry about after Ciryl Gane's third-round TKO win over Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 265 from the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday. Any question about Gane's ability to negate Lewis' prodigious power was answered emphatically. Bon Gamin managed...
NFLchatsports.com

Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Know we couldn’t have a mailbag session yesterday with the team at practice. So wanted to get one done this week and with the team not working until 5 PM today, this was as good a time as any to do it. We’re here for the next hour (roughly) to...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Jose Aldo releases statement following victory over “very tough guy” Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265

UFC bantamweight star Jose Aldo released a statement following his victory over his opponent, the “very tough guy” Pedro Munhoz, at UFC 265. Aldo won a unanimous decision over Munhoz in the co-main event of the UFC 265 pay-per-view. The Brazilian was able to outstrike his fellow countryman for the majority of the three rounds and take home a clear verdict on the judges’ scorecards. For Aldo, it was his second straight win after defeating Marlon Vera by decision in his last fight. He has won two straight fights now after having lost three straight fights. Despite being 34 years old and about to turn 35, Aldo seems to actually be improving and getting better as a fighter.
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

PODCAST: Sunday Night Mailbag

What’s up guys? Hope you all are ready for the start of a new week on this Monday morning, and with it comes a fresh new pod for you to enjoy. The guys hopped in the JBS on Sunday Night for a live YouTube recording in which they chopped up all that’s gone on with the Ravens recently, whether it’s the start of training camp, the signing of Justin Houston, or the stadium training camp practice that had Ravens social media abuzz with excitement. Football is in the air, and the guys can feel it; they know you can too, so they went ahead and opened up the mailbag to take questions, and see where Ravens fans’ heads are at as we inch closer and closer to Week 1 kickoff.
UFCmmanews.com

Kamaru Usman Responds To Vicente Luque’s UFC 265 Call-Out

Kamaru Usman was impressed with what he saw from former teammate Vicente Luque at UFC 265. At UFC 265, Vicente Luque earned a submission victory over Michael Chiesa on the main card. After his hand was raised, he let it be known what, and whom, he wanted next in his Octagon interview.
UFCMMA Fighting

Jose Aldo aiming for ‘great fight’ with T.J. Dillashaw in December

If Jose Aldo gets his way, he could be sharing the cage with a fellow two-time UFC champion soon. Aldo was victorious in the UFC 265 co-main event Saturday, winning a unanimous decision over bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz. The former featherweight king now finds himself on his first win streak since moving down to 135 pounds.
UFCtalesbuzz.com

Ciryl Gane pummels Derrick Lewis for interim belt at UFC 265

The UFC heavyweight champion — the biggest, baddest fighter on the planet — remains Francis Ngannou, who snatched the crown from Stipe Miocic with a thunderous knockout in March. That wasn’t going to change during UFC 265 on Saturday night at Houston’s Toyota Center. But with Ciryl Gane’s victory on...
UFCBloody Elbow

Vintage form! UFC 265 video: Jose Aldo vs Pedro Munhoz full fight highlights

Jose Aldo is obviously past his prime, but has looked great even in a different division as of late. At UFC 265, the former long time featherweight champion got the co-main event slot opposite a contender in Pedro Munhoz. His brilliance continued, looking as sharp as ever, and flashing some vintage form with combinations, body shots, and hard leg kicks.
UFCmmasucka.com

UFC 265: Fights to Make Post-Event

UFC 265 was a card with an action-packed preliminary card and a main card that lived up to the hype capped off by Ciryl Gane capturing France’s first UFC championship. Houston’s own Derrick Lewis came up short and could be in heavyweight purgatory, but several other fighters on the main card may have some fun matchups ahead.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Vicente Luque wants title shot against Kamaru Usman following incredible finish at UFC 265

Top contender Vicente Luque wants a title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman following his incredible finish at UFC 265. Luque finished Michael Chiesa with a D’Arce choke in the first round of their welterweight bout on the UFC 265 main card. The win was the fourth in a row for Luque, all by stoppage, and he improved his UFC record to 14-3, with 13 of those wins coming by stoppage. “The Silent Assassin” has become one of the most exciting fighters in all of the UFC, and he is hoping that finishing his opponents in such devastating fashion earns him a title shot.
theScore

Aldo shuts out Munhoz in UFC 265 co-main event

Jose Aldo is the gift that keeps on giving. The former featherweight champion defeated Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) in the UFC 265 bantamweight co-main event Saturday in Houston. Aldo is now riding the first winning streak of his 135-pound career, as he entered the pay-per-view card...
Sherdog

Fight Facts: UFC 265

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Fight Facts is a breakdown of all of the interesting information and Octagon oddities on every card, with some puns, references and portmanteaus to keep things fun. These deep stat dives delve into the numbers, providing historical context and telling the stories behind those numbers.
Combat SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tim Johnson defends spot as Fedor Emelianenko's Bellator Moscow opponent: 'He picked me'

Tim Johnson was as surprised as everyone else when he found out he would be Fedor Emelianenko’s opponent at Bellator Moscow. Johnson (15-7 MMA, 3-3 BMMA), who is coming off an interim title-fight loss to Emelianenko’s (39-6 MMA, 3-2 BMMA) pupil Valentin Moldavsky at Bellator 261 in June, has seen the negative reaction to the announcement he will be fighting the legendary former PRIDE heavyweight champion on Oct. 23 in Russia, but wants everyone to realize he’s at not fault.

Comments / 0

Community Policy