NASA's Perseverance mission has been one of triumphs, but now the rover is facing a mystery worthy of an interplanetary Sherlock Holmes. A rock sample has gone missing. The rover successfully made its first drill hole in a rock on Mars with the intention of collecting a small sample and stashing it into a tube. The tubes are meant to be picked up and returned to Earth by a future mission. On Friday, NASA said data indicates "no rock was collected during the initial sampling activity."