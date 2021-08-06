Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Cop saved from fentanyl overdose in dramatic California video. ‘Not gonna let you die’

By Brooke Wolford
Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA deputy nearly died of a fentanyl overdose immediately after he was exposed to it while on duty, California officials say. David Faiivae, a San Diego County sheriff’s deputy, found a white powdery substance while on patrol July 3, according to an Instagram post from the sheriff’s department. A field test revealed the substance tested positive for fentanyl, body camera video showed.

www.fresnobee.com

Comments / 180

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Narcan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor's executive order to leave masks up to parents

(CNN) — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district's mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.

Comments / 180

Community Policy