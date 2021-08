EUR/USD rally helped by a weaker US dollar. US GDP and inflation releases are now key for the greenback. The US dollar continues to fade lower post-FOMC, touching monthly support just below 92.00. The multi-week channel was broken decisively earlier this week and yesterday’s Fed decision and chair Jerome Powell’s press conference gave away little to help support the greenback. Chair Powell noted that the Committee had reviewed ‘some considerations around how our asset purchases might be adjusted, including their pace and composition, once economic conditions warrant a change’. Powell added that the timing of any changes to the asset purchase program ‘will depend on incoming data’ and today and tomorrow bring two heavyweight releases that will give the Fed more light on the current health of the US economy.