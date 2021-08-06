Cancel
Law Enforcement

Cop saved from fentanyl overdose in dramatic California video. ‘Not gonna let you die’

By Brooke Wolford
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA deputy nearly died of a fentanyl overdose immediately after he was exposed to it while on duty, California officials say. David Faiivae, a San Diego County sheriff’s deputy, found a white powdery substance while on patrol July 3, according to an Instagram post from the sheriff’s department. A field test revealed the substance tested positive for fentanyl, body camera video showed.

DRAMATIC VIDEO SHOWS DEPUTY SAVED BY FELLOW OFFICER AFTER COLLAPSING FROM FENTANYL EXPOSURE

August 7, 2021 (San Diego) – The San Diego Sheriff's Department has released a video on dangerous of Fentanyl-laced drugs after a deputy was exposed and nearly died of an overdose. On July 3, 2021, Deputy David Faiivae from the San Marcos Sheriff's Station put on his uniform and badge for his patrol shift. He had no idea he was about to go through one of the worst days of his life after being exposed to Fentanyl.
Los Angeles Times

San Diego County deputy overdoses after coming in contact with fentanyl, authorities say

SAN DIEGO — Authorities say the accidental fentanyl exposure hit Deputy David Faiivae quickly. It was an overdose, they said, and he was dying. A body-worn camera caught the moment Faiivae collapsed flat on his back in a San Marcos parking lot last month, seconds after he finished testing a white powder he'd suspected was either cocaine or fentanyl, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Two Weekend Traffic Stops in Stanislaus County, California Led to Over 8 Ounces in Fentanyl and Other Drug Seizures

August 4, 2021 - Traffic enforcement stops this weekend led to the seizure of over 8 ounces of fentanyl and other drugs. The first incident occurred on Saturday, July 31st when Detectives assigned to the Special Investigation's Unit (SIU) conducted a traffic stop on Nilesh Sharma. During the contact, it was discovered Nilesh did not have a driver's license, and he was detained. A search of Nilesh car resulted in the discovery of 80 grams of multi-colored fentanyl powder, 20 grams of methamphetamine, and 2 grams of heroin. Nilesh was arrested and booked for drug possession.
Overdose Epidemic? Former DEA Agent On Who's To Blame

During the height of the pandemic, amid lockdowns and social distancing, Americans were dying from drug overdoses in record numbers. U.S. overdose deaths increased almost 30 percent in 2020 and while increased difficulty for seeking rehabilitation treatment played a role in this, another layer of danger was the criminal dealers lacing dangerous drugs into their synthetic opioids. Former Drug Enforcement Agency Agent in charge of Special Operations Division, Derek Maltz joins to explain what role the cartels and transnational criminal groups played in the trafficking of illegal opioids like fentanyl into the U.S. Maltz highlights the danger associated with the abuse of both prescription and street opioids, how China's chemical supply for fentanyl is creating a surplus in America and what he hopes the politicians do about the overdose epidemic.
The Independent

California sheriff: He, not doctor, diagnosed video overdose

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore, facing sharp criticism from health experts over a public service video that purports to show a deputy's near-death experience from fentanyl exposure, acknowledged that he, not a doctor, concluded the deputy overdosed. Experts strongly challenged Gore's finding after the dramatic, four-minute video was released...
Lives saved from overdose

Every day in Arkansas first responders save the lives of 11 people from an overdose of painkillers. Thanks to legislation enacted earlier this year, even more people can be revived from potentially fatal overdoses of opioids. Act 651 of 2021 mandates that when a physician prescribes opioids, the physician must also prescribe naloxone, a drug that can quickly reverse the effects of an overdose.
