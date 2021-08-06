These are the mask policies at Southern California casinos as COVID-19 delta variant surges

SAN BERNARDINO (CBS SF) — Gov. Gavin Newson boldly predicted Friday that if there was a massive surge of unvaccinated Californians getting a shot of vaccine, the rapid rise of COVID delta variant cases and indoor mask mandates for business and public places could end within 30 days. Newsom was appearing in San Bernardino to celebrate the beginning of the 2021-22 school year — a return to the classroom for in-class instructions after more than a year of remote learning to stem the spread of COVID. “This is a proud moment,” he said. “To see these kids back in school, to see...