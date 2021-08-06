BoE Broadbent: Judgements on labor market frictions dissipating uncertain

Initial jobless claims in the US decreased by 14,000 to 385,000. The number of layoffs fell to its lowest level in more than 21 years. It indicates that companies are holding on to their workers by any possible means amid a labor shortage. Today, the investors’ attention will be focused on the Nonfarm Payrolls data and the unemployment rate in the USA. The good labor data might raise concerns that the Fed will start cutting its QE program soon. Negative labor market data will cause questions about the economic recovery but will add confidence that the soft monetary policy will remain unchanged. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices closed at record highs on Thursday as optimism over strong corporate reporting, as well as progress on the infrastructure bill and expectations for a strong monthly jobs report on Friday, supported investor sentiment. 340 companies in the S&P 500 index have already reported for the past quarter. 87.6% improved their earnings estimates. The White House considers the option to oblige foreigners to vaccinate from COVID-19 before traveling to the United States.