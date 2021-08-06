Cancel
BoE Broadbent: Judgements on labor market frictions dissipating uncertain

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeputy Governor Ben Broadbent said BoE will pay attention to second-round effects of inflation on wages. He added, “the judgements about labour market frictions dissipating are probably more uncertain than those on the trade and goods side of things”. At the same event, Governor Andrew Bailey also said labor shortages...

