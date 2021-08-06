Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Escape cub burned in wildfire spotted in tree near Tahoe

Posted by 
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y01NO_0bKMIZ6300

An injured bear cub that escaped from a Lake Tahoe wildlife care center where he was being treated for burns suffered in a wildfire has been sighted clinging to a tree and officials at the center said Thursday they're optimistic he can be rescued a second time.

A spokesman for the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Center in South Lake Tahoe, California said they've been following up on several reports the past two days of sightings of the cub, nicknamed "Tamarack" after the Sierra wildfire that burned his paws last month.

The center released a photo Thursday of the bandaged cub it said was spotted by "some sharp-eyed hikers."

"Clearly it illustrates that he is able to climb trees, which is his natural safety mechanism and he remains in the South Lake Tahoe area. We are purposely not disclosing his specific location as human traffic will scare him into hiding or fleeing the area," the center said.

The center issued a plea Tuesday for help finding the 6-month-old black bear that escaped his enclosure and managed to tunnel under an electric fence.

It said then the 25-pound (11-kilogram) cub might have bandages on his front paws and likely climbed a tree or was hiding in a small space.

A homeowner in Markleeville, California, called the center July 26 after returning from the wildfire evacuation and finding the cub walking on its elbows because of burns on its paws, said Denise Upton, the center's animal care director.

They called the fire incident commander, who escorted them into the closed area where they found the cub in the home's backyard. The cub tried to climb a tree but couldn't because of his wounds, Upton said.

Before he escaped, the center said it likely would keep the cub through winter and release him in the spring.

Comments / 0

ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Markleeville, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Pets & Animals
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Accidents
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Lifestyle
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cub#Wildfire#Lake Tahoe#South Lake#Tree#Accident#Sierra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Horses seen fleeing wildfires as others put down after fatal burns

Horses were seen fleeing wildfires as reports emerged of others being put down due to suffering severe burns amid blazes in Washington state. Several wildfires are burning near the town of Nespelem on the Colville Indian Reservation. It is yet unclear how many acres have been destroyed by the fires which are believed to have been started by lightning strikes in the area on Monday night.The horses were seen bolting along a highway near Nespelem by Destiny Richards, a reporter for Kxly4news, who later posted an update to reassure viewers that the horses had been safely recaptured. Other animals...
San Francisco, CASFGate

Glimmer of hope: Firefighters save a mountain town from Dixie Fire

California's Dixie Fire burning 250 miles northeast of San Francisco has torn through mountain communities in recent days, including Greenville and Canyondam. But amid an explosion in fire activity Wednesday through Friday, firefighters were able to save Chester. "The town of Chester is doing OK right now," said Cal Fire...
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

‘Heart stopping’ video shows firefighters driving into wall of flames as they battle raging wildfires in California

The flames and sparks swirl around the Brush fire truck, engulfing the vehicle, as the driver clings to the steering wheel.It seems as if they are driving directly into hell.The terrifying footage was taken from the cab of a firetruck as it battled the Tamarack Fire, which has scorched 50,000 acres of land along the border of California and Nevada south of Lake Tahoe.The crew of firefighters, from the University of California Davis Fire Department, had gone in to try to protect homes near the city when the flames suddenly surrounded them.They managed to escape unscathed.UC Davis fire chief...
Colorado StatePosted by
UPI News

Colorado couple find mountain lion under their back deck

July 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said a mountain lion was relocated after a couple found the 60-pound animal lurking under the deck of their home. Lily Rutledge-Ellison said she and her boyfriend were alerted to the presence of something under their Englewood deck when their cat, Wesley, started acting unusually.
California StateSFGate

Map shows where six largest California wildfires are burning right now

Bone-dry weather and fierce winds brought dire wildfire conditions to Northern California over the past week, exploding existing blazes and starting new ones. The largest is the Dixie Fire, which on Sunday became the second largest wildfire in state history. There are six significant wildfires burning thousands of acres each...
AnimalsKLEWTV

Video: Amazing courage of tourist who saved pals from bear simply by talking to it

A large Alaskan Grizzly saunters past a group of travelers and does not attack them, a video shows. By keeping their cool, experts say, their calm behavior saved their lives. Bear experts said the small group in Alaska’s Katmai National Park on Wednesday followed the U.S. National Park Service’s protocols: They did not scream or run.
California StateABC7 Los Angeles

Weekend of fear looms for Californians in face of wildfires

GREENVILLE, Calif. -- After four years of homelessness, Kesia Studebaker thought she had finally landed on her feet when she found a job cooking in a diner and moved into a house in Greenville. She had been renting for three months and was hoping stability would help her win back...
California StateSacramento Bee

California man dies rescuing child in Lake Powell

A California man drowned after rescuing his child who was struggling to swim in Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah state line. The National Park Service said the family rented a ski boat, toured the lake and stopped in a cove near Warm Creek Bay on Thursday. Two children went swimming without life jackets and one began to struggle. The father jumped from the boat and got the children on the vessel but went underwater.
California StateSFGate

Entire California ghost town wiped out by wildfire

A historic Northern California ghost town in the Sierra foothills has been decimated by the giant, still-raging Dixie Fire. Rich Bar in Plumas County was once a thriving Gold Rush town that drew speculators from across the west with promises of a lake of gold. The state-designated historical landmark has...
Grass Valley, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Grass Valley Resident Defends Home From River Fire With Water Stored On Property

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – Firefighters battling the River Fire were thankful the winds calmed down Thursday allowing them to get a handle on the blaze. Instead, we were seeing the damage the fire left behind with flames still lingering in the rubble. House after house was destroyed in a Grass Valley neighborhood off Meyer Road. “It was a cross between Apocalypse Now and The Wizard of Oz,” said homeowner Eric Gibbs. “There was propane tanks blowing up left and right.” Gibbs was one of the only neighbors who stayed behind to protect his home—fighting flames on his own with 2,000 gallons of water...

Comments / 0

Community Policy