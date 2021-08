Paul Nielson is a fourth-generation farmer in Perry, Utah who has personally been at it for fifty years. “In all my years of farming it has never been this bad,” he observes. Nielson serves on the Weber-Box (Weber County/Box Elder Water Conservation Board of Directors, which controls the outflow of water from Pineview Reservoir. With Pineview being at its lowest level in years, some drastic measures need to take place. The Board has already sent a notice to the residents of Perry, who rely on Pineview water for their secondary water, that unless residents agree to major conservation efforts, their water might be shut off by August 1st.