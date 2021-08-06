Connector trail links Iron Belle with Miners Park

Ironwood - A recently completed "connector trail" now links the Iron Belle Trail with the Miners Memorial Heritage Park trail system. The connector trail starts with a parking lot and kiosk on a segment of Iron Belle Trail just off of U.S. 2 at Rosella Street, and adjacent to the AmericInn Ironwood hotel. The paved walking and bicycle trail joins the Iron Belle for a short distance before heading southwest for about one-half mile until emerging at East Ayer Street across from Miners Park at the Ironwood bus barn.