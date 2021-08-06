Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ironwood, MI

Connector trail links Iron Belle with Miners Park

yourdailyglobe.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIronwood - A recently completed "connector trail" now links the Iron Belle Trail with the Miners Memorial Heritage Park trail system. The connector trail starts with a parking lot and kiosk on a segment of Iron Belle Trail just off of U.S. 2 at Rosella Street, and adjacent to the AmericInn Ironwood hotel. The paved walking and bicycle trail joins the Iron Belle for a short distance before heading southwest for about one-half mile until emerging at East Ayer Street across from Miners Park at the Ironwood bus barn.

www.yourdailyglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ironwood, MI
Ironwood, MI
Government
Ironwood, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Erickson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Bike#Heritage Park#Dog Park#Miners Park#Ironwood A#Iron Belle Trail#Americinn Ironwood#The Iron Belle#Snow Country Contracting#Llc#Sisu Dirt Crew
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor's executive order to leave masks up to parents

(CNN) — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district's mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.

Comments / 0

Community Policy