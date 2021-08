HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few locations had a few stronger storms on Monday. That looks to be the case again today. Stay weather aware. The chances for scattered showers and storms look to move in fairly early and stick around off and on for much of today. That will do two things: One, it will make for another foggy morning in spots and two, it will keep our actual air temperatures a touch cooler. I still think most of us get into the mid to upper 80s for daytime highs. Most of the region is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) from the Storm Prediction Center for Tuesday, so some of the storms could pack a bit of a punch. Keep that WYMT weather app or your weather radio handy today, just in case.