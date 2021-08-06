Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

2021 football opponent preview: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

By Bucky's 5th Quarter
chatsports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotre Dame Fighting Irish, American football, Notre Dame Fighting Irish football, University of Notre Dame, Wisconsin Badgers. It is August now, which means that it is time to seriously turn our attention to college football. The Wisconsin Badgers open up fall practice on Friday and the rest of the country will be joining them shortly. For the rest of the month, we will be posting two articles about each opponent on Wisconsin’s schedule.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Wisconsin Badgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas Stateallfans.co

Texas Football: Jimmy Johnson had role in Urban Meyer’s rejection

A saga that now feels long in the past for the Texas football program was the pursuit of the three-time National Championship-winning head coach Urban Meyer to assume the same role in place of the departed Tom Herman. Texas and athletic director Chris del Conte made their run at the former Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes head coach last fall.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer Identifies Tim Tebow’s Biggest Issue Right Now

Tim Tebow is fighting an uphill battle in his attempt to make the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the former quarterback turned tight end has impressed at times in training camp. Still, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer revealed that his former college football star is fighting one main issue at the moment.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
FootballPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Named The No. 1 College Town In America

What’s the best college town in the United States?. Anyone who’s been to a college campus likely has their own opinion on the subject. ESPN revealed its pick earlier this week. While there are certainly several worthy candidates, it’s tough to argue with the Worldwide Leader’s selection. ESPN has named...
Florida StatePosted by
On3.com

Deion Sanders on the passing of Bobby Bowden

Deion Sanders played for Bobby Bowden at Florida State from 1985 to 1988. This morning, Sanders remembered his former head coach following his passing. “God bless the Bowden family, friends and loved ones,” tweeted Sanders. “My prayers are with you. I’ve lost one of the best coaches I’ve ever had.”
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Released On Sunday Morning

A former Pro Bowl running back was reportedly released by his franchise on Sunday morning. According to multiple reports, the Washington Football Team has released veteran running back Lamar Miller. The 30-year-old running back signed with the NFC East franchise earlier this offseason. However, he will not be remaining with the team.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Loses Commitment From 5-Star Recruit

Ohio State‘s football program has lost a commitment from one of the top recruits in the 2022 class. Jaheim Singletary, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2022 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has officially de-committed from the Buckeyes. The No. 5 cornerback in the ’22 class announced his decision...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Buccaneers Cut 3 Notable Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2021 title defense began on Saturday with a preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the result of the game doesn’t ultimately matter, it proved to be the last game for several Buccaneers players. On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the release of three players from their...
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Quarterback Quinn Ewers To Arrive At Ohio State On Saturday

Although it was previously reported that he would be on campus Thursday, soon-to-be Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers told Buckeye Scoop’s Kirk Barton he will arrive on Saturday afternoon instead. How quickly the 6-foot-3 and 206-pounder will be able to contribute for the Buckeyes remains to be seen, however. “(Quarterbacks)...
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Georgia has a future star on their hands

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart doesn't lob up compliments to just anybody, especially young freshmen. Though Saturday, after Georgia's first scrimmage of fall camp, it was clear Smart has been impressed with one young player. Kamari Lassiter was a lesser-known prospect coming out of high school. Prior to his commitment...

Comments / 0

Community Policy