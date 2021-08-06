2021 football opponent preview: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish, American football, Notre Dame Fighting Irish football, University of Notre Dame, Wisconsin Badgers. It is August now, which means that it is time to seriously turn our attention to college football. The Wisconsin Badgers open up fall practice on Friday and the rest of the country will be joining them shortly. For the rest of the month, we will be posting two articles about each opponent on Wisconsin’s schedule.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0