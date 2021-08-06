Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

The List: Top 5 roller coasters at Six Flags Great America, according to Marcus Leshock

By Marcus Leshock
Posted by 
WGN TV
WGN TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Marcus Leshock shared a list for his picks of the top five roller coasters at Six Flags Great America.

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Six Flags Great America#Roller Coasters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
ApparelPosted by
WGN TV

9 @ 9: Where to get the cool sweaters on ‘Black-ish’

Join us every morning for the 9 @ 9. It’s a countdown of the nine most ridiculous stories we can possibly find each day. We discuss, argue, laugh and sometimes cry our way to the top story. 9. Vintage photos of fast food joints. 8. Milwaukee Avenue trade route. 7....
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Why does it get hotter for weeks after the summer solstice even though the days are getting shorter?

Why does it get hotter for weeks after the summer solstice even though the days are getting shorter?. Chicago’s temperatures continue rising for about five weeks after the summer solstice because, on average, incoming heat from sunlight is still greater than heat lost into space. Incoming heat (in the Northern Hemisphere) reaches its maximum on the summer solstice, then begins decreasing, but it takes about five weeks for it to be overtaken by heat loss. The year’s highest average temperatures (85/67) occur during the July 11-24 period. The opposite occurs on the winter solstice (about Dec. 21). Incoming heat begins to increase, but heat lost into space is still greater for another month, so the average temperature bottoms out (31/18) from January 16-28.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Chicago adds 12 more states to travel advisory

CHICAGO — Chicago health officials announced Tuesday that 12 more states have been added to the city’s COVID-19 Travel Advisory, bringing the list to a total of 31 states and two territories. The newly added states are: Idaho, North Carolina, Washington, Oregon, California, New Mexico, Montana, Delaware, New York, Indiana,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy