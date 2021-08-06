Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Litchfield, IL

Roy Hendrickson, 84

thejournal-news.net
 5 days ago

Roy Joseph “Bub” Hendrickson, 84, of Litchfield, died on Thurs., Aug. 5, 2021 in his home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held from noon, until the time of service, on Sunday, Aug. 8, at Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield. Funeral services will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Gary Schwab of Litchfield Presbyterian Church officiating. Masonic rites will be exemplified at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Litchfield. Plummer Funeral Home of Litchfield is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.thejournal-news.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Obituaries
Litchfield, IL
Obituaries
City
Litchfield, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Thomas
Person
Tim Hudson
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sue Hendrickson#Las Vegas#Litchfield High School#Litchfield Creamery Co#Litchfield Moose#Wolf Pack Car Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

School mask fights heating up in conservative states

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With the highly contagious delta variant fueling a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to classrooms, major school districts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and beyond are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates in several states. The showdowns have drawn in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy