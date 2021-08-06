Roy Hendrickson, 84

Roy Joseph “Bub” Hendrickson, 84, of Litchfield, died on Thurs., Aug. 5, 2021 in his home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held from noon, until the time of service, on Sunday, Aug. 8, at Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield. Funeral services will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Gary Schwab of Litchfield Presbyterian Church officiating. Masonic rites will be exemplified at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Litchfield. Plummer Funeral Home of Litchfield is assisting the family with arrangements.