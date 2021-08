Dean Lupton, 70, of Nokomis, died at 6:53 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Sutton Funeral Home in Nokomis. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Nokomis Cemetery in Nokomis. Sutton Funeral Home of Nokomis is assisting the family with arrangements.