Soxman Funeral Home adds new member of team to help comfort those that are grieving

PITTSBURGH — A special staff member of the Soxman Funeral Home was just announced.

Lilo is the new bereavement care dog for the home.

She had her formal transfer there after three years of training through Perfect Fit Canines, Inc.

Brian Soxman and Anna Nesbit, owners of Soxman Funeral Home in Penn Hills, have spent much of the last year working with Lilo to perfect her role as a support, care and comfort provider to those being served at the funeral home.