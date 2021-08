Like Ted Lasso, I’ve found myself learning a tremendous amount about soccer in a very short period of time. With Austin now the home of a major league franchise, I’ve quickly become obsessed with Austin FC. Initially allured by the fervorous response to the new fútbol club, it only took a few matches before I was consumed by learning about fielding formations, key stats such as shots on goal, and the names of potential new signings. That’s all to say nothing of the poetry of ball movement or the surgical precision of a player working past defenders. But I wasn’t prepared for just how much soccer is changing my perception of a fundamental component of most sporting events: winning.