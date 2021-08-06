Cancel
Utah State

Some outdoor activities canceled due to Utah's air quality

By Spencer Joseph
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
Outdoor activities were cut short or canceled Friday afternoon due to the extremely bad air quality in northern Utah.

READ: Wildfire smoke blankets northern Utah, darkens sky

Canyons School District, which covers a southeastern portion of Salt Lake County, announced that all outdoor extracurricular events were canceled for the day.

"We’ll monitor the air quality in coming days to determine when activities will resume," the district wrote on Twitter .

Provo High School also announced it was canceling Friday's "green and white" football game.

The Max Cup soccer tournament in Murray is also allowing teams to decide if they want to play their full games as scheduled, not play them, or turn the game into a shoot-out.

Experts are urging parents and coaches to not have kids do any exercise the current air pollution. School districts are also saying they will adjust practice and game schedules accordingly, and the Utah High School Activities Association is leaving it up to districts to make decisions.

