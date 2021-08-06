Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niagara Falls, NY

Hot Girl Summer: Megan Thee Stallion visits Niagara Falls

Posted by 
2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c0hn0_0bKMGVLt00

Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer recently took her to Niagara Falls, where she said she was "checking places off of my grandma’s bucket list."

She documented the trip on Instagram on Friday evening with six photos, showing her and others admiring the Falls, enjoying a cruise on the Maid of the Mist, and spending some time on a tour bus.

Based on her social media posts, 2 On Your Side reached out to Anchor Bar in Niagara Falls, which said Megan Thee Stallion and her party ordered 120 wings with blue cheese, not ranch.

Megan Thee Stallion is a rapper who is best known for singles that include "Hot Girl Summer" with rapper Nicki Minaj and singer Ty Dolla Sign, as well as "Savage (Remix)" featuring Beyoncé. She was also featured on "WAP," a single by Cardi B.

Comments / 0

2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ty Dolla Sign
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Cardi B
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Girl Summer#The Falls#Anchor Bar#Blue Cheese#Wap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy