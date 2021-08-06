Hot Girl Summer: Megan Thee Stallion visits Niagara Falls

Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer recently took her to Niagara Falls, where she said she was "checking places off of my grandma’s bucket list."

She documented the trip on Instagram on Friday evening with six photos, showing her and others admiring the Falls, enjoying a cruise on the Maid of the Mist, and spending some time on a tour bus.

Based on her social media posts, 2 On Your Side reached out to Anchor Bar in Niagara Falls, which said Megan Thee Stallion and her party ordered 120 wings with blue cheese, not ranch.

Megan Thee Stallion is a rapper who is best known for singles that include "Hot Girl Summer" with rapper Nicki Minaj and singer Ty Dolla Sign, as well as "Savage (Remix)" featuring Beyoncé. She was also featured on "WAP," a single by Cardi B.