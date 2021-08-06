COVID-19 updates: State hospitalizations up nearly 2,000 in 5 days

On Friday, state health officials reported there are currently 8,522 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. The state had 8,130 hospitalizations on Thursday and 7,685 on Wednesday.

There has been a 1,928 increase in people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas in the past five days, the largest five-day rise since the state had a 1,958 increase in 2020 from July 2 to July 7.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11 when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 6,158 hospitalizations.

Dallas County reports 830 new cases

Dallas County health officials reported 830 new COVID-19 cases Friday. This brings the county total to 276,813 since tracking began in March 2020.

Of these new cases, 96 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

There were also four new deaths in the county, which ranged in age from a Mesquite man in his 40s and a Dallas woman in her 70s.

Dallas County will start reporting available ICU beds again, according to a Tweet sent by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

There are currently 25 adult ICU beds available in Dallas County, Jenkins said.

Tarrant County has more than 700 hospitalizations for first time since February

There are currently 711 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tarrant County, according to Tarrant County Public Health. That's up from 684 the previous day and 676 the day before that. The county's current 14-day average is 542.

The last time there were more than 700 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tarrant County was on Feb. 19 when there were 714 people hospitalized.

COVID patients currently make up 15% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported 929 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There have been 277,933 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also two new reported COVID-19 deaths, health officials said. This included a Fort Worth man in his 20s and a Euless man in his 70s. There have now been 3,671 reported COVID-19 deaths since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Wednesday, 2,072,388 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Tarrant County.

Collin County reports 260 hospitalizations

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 260 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, up from 258 on Thursday. This is the 10th consecutive reported day the hospitalizations have remained above 200.

The county's current 14-day hospitalization average is 217.

COVID-19 patients make 10% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

There were also 335 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County on Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 252. The record average of 708 happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Denton County has 12 ICU beds available

Denton County health officials reported there are 12 ICU beds available in the county's hospitals. This is down from 13 on Thursday.

There are currently 110 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, up from 103 on Thursday. The last time there were more than 100 Denton County hospitalizations on consecutive days happened on Feb. 25-26.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 71 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 340 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There have now been 80,840 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, 206,822 people in Denton County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 197,611 have received their second dose.

Hunt County medical center closed due rise in hospitalizations

Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center at Commerce said Friday the center is temporarily closed.

Health officials said if someone has an emergency to call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room in Greenville or Quinlan.

For minor emergencies, officials said to visit the Urgent Care next to the Academy in Greenville.

The center's staff has been redirected to Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville due to the number of inpatients and need for staffing. The goal is to reopen by the end of August, according to health officials.

North Texas Trauma Service Area has more than 2,000 hospitalizations

There are currently 2,036 COVID-19 patients in hospitals from Trauma Service Area E, according to the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council. This is up from 1,979 Thursday.

This is 14% of the area's bed capacity and 34% of adult ICU patients. More than a third of the area's adult ICU patients have COVID-19.

The hospitalizations based on the council's data include:

Tarrant County--723

Dallas County--563

Collin County--260

Denton County--110

Rockwall County--83

Grayson County--69

Ellis County--60

Hunt County--45

The majority of the patients are not vaccinated, the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council said.

Trauma Service Area E had 468 COVID-19 patients in the hospitals exactly one month ago on July 6. There are currently 98 available adult staffed ICU beds. There are also 251 COVID-19 adults on ventilators.

Cook Children's Health Care has 10 more patients from last Friday

Cook Children's Medical Center currently has 23 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the Fort Worth hospital's latest data update .

The hospital's seven-day average positivity rate has risen to 12.3%, up from 8.6% last week and the highest since February.

Last week, Cook Children's reported that five children were in intensive care with COVID-19, but more information on their conditions was not available. The hospital did not say Friday how many COVID-19 patients are in intensive care.

State officials report fewer than 10,000 daily cases

State health officials reported 8,833 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There had been more than 10,000 cases the previous three days.

Texas currently has had more than 10,000 new cases in six of the past 10 days.

Texas had fewer than 5,000 reported cases every day from March 3 through July 22.

The state's current 14-day average is 7,729. This is the third straight day this average has remained above 7,000.

The record-high average happened from Jan. 4-17 when it was 18,915.

State health officials report 180 new cases in long-term care facilities

There were 180 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Friday, health officials said. There were 127 new cases on Thursday and 183 new cases Wednesday.

This is the fifth consecutive day there have been more than 100 new daily cases. In the past six weeks, these facilities are averaging 38 new cases a day.

The highest monthly average happened in December when Texas long-term care facilities were averaging 614 cases a day.