Nest has unveiled its newest products for the fall, which include a few firsts for the company. Let’s get, probably the most popular, product out of the way first. That’s the Nest Cam. Which is revamped this year, with a new design like everything else Nest has announced today. But perhaps the most important aspect of this camera is the fact that it is now under $100. The Nest Cam is going to retail for $99. Making it the cheapest Nest Cam yet.