Patti Payne's Cool Pads: Cochran Electric founder who wired Gates' Medina manse lists Sammamish estate for $6M

The List includes construction projects on the Eastside, which the Business Journal defines as Bellevue, Bothell, Issaquah, Kenmore, Kirkland, Newcastle, Redmond, Renton, Sammamish and Woodinville. Information was obtained from general contractors, project architects, real estate experts, PSBJ reporting, Sound Transit and individual city websites and representatives. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Puget Sound Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. Some major Eastside projects were not considered for The List because project cost estimates could not be obtained. These include Amazon’s Bellevue 600 office complex; Facebook’s Building X; Vulcan’s 555 Tower and West Main; Schnitzer West’s The Artise; Fana’s Four106 office tower and ParqHouse; and Alliance Residential Co.’s luxury and senior housing developments. The List will be updated as the Business Journal receives more information on these and other projects.