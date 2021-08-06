Cancel
Sammamish, WA

Patti Payne's Cool Pads: Cochran Electric founder who wired Gates' Medina manse lists Sammamish estate for $6M

By Patti Payne
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 4 days ago
Bob Cochran and his wife Lani have listed their estate in Sammamish for $5.98 million. Windermere Brokers John Kritsonis and Karl Lindor have the listing of this manse set on seven private, peaceful, lush acres with fruit trees and a waterfall. Bob Cochran and his father started Cochran Electric, a...

www.bizjournals.com

Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle
