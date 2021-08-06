Cancel
Match Preview: OL Reign host the Houston Dash

By Susie Rantz
sounderatheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOL Reign will look to continue their momentum on Saturday when they face the Houston Dash at home. The match kicks off Saturday, August 7, at 7 PM PT at Cheney Stadium and will be broadcast exclusively on Twitch (@nwslofficial). OL Reign are officially at the halfway mark for their...

www.sounderatheart.com

Sha’Carri Richardson Faces Olympics Suspension

American sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson, has been suspended from the Olympics for one month. Sha’Carri Richardson has recently been drug tested and found positive for marijuana usage. As such, she faces a one month suspension from the Olympics- threatening the sensational sprinter’s involvement in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Her suspension is set to begin June 28th, 2021.
MLSphillysoccerpage.net

Match preview: Philadelphia Union v. Toronto FC

Who: Philadelphia Union (6-4-7, 25 points, 5th place in the East) vs. Toronto FC (3-8-5, 16 points, 10th place n the East) When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. (KO: 7:38 p.m.) Watch: PHL17, ESPN+ (out of market) Whistle: Ted Unkel; AR: Peter Balciunas & Ryan Graves; 4O: Greg Dopka; VAR: Rubiel Vazquez.
MLSESPN

Canadian MLS teams get exemption to host matches

NEW YORK --  The three Canadian teams in Major League Soccer are back in Canada for good, the league announced Thursday. The Public Health Agency of Canada and Minister of Immigration have approved a National Interest Exemption that allows all MLS players to participate in cross-border matches subject to stringent health and safety protocols.
Footballchatsports.com

Preseason Camp Preview: OL

Who's back: In short, almost everybody. Two years after boasting the most experienced offensive line in the country, and a year after fielding the least experienced line in college football, the Ducks enjoy a wealth of experience entering 2021. Alex Forsyth, George Moore and company were thrust into the mix a year ago after the departure of six regulars, and they held their own – Oregon's rushing yards per game dropped slightly from 2019 to 2020 (174.86 to 166.71) but the Ducks improved in yards per carry (4.
chatsports.com

Orlando City vs Atlanta United: Match Preview

One hundred and four days since Atlanta United kicked off the 2021 season on a sunny Saturday in April in Orlando, the Five Stripes are back where it all began. Not much has gone to plan since that 0-0 draw in Week 1. Gabriel Heinze’s run in charge of Atlanta has already come to a close and the Five Stripes are stuck in the lower depths of the Eastern Conference. There’s still time to turn the year around, however. The first two games of Rob Valentino’s tenure have already boasted major improvements in performance, though it hasn’t translated to results yet.
Soccerchatsports.com

OL Reign v. Racing Louisville: Live stream, how to watch, schedule

OL Reign will be looking for their first back-to-back wins of the 2021 NWSL regular season today, as they face Racing Louisville at home. The match kicks off at 7 PM PT at Cheney Stadium and will stream on Twitch for all viewers, both in the U.S. and internationally. OL...
MLSchatsports.com

Match Preview: Whitecaps vs. Minnesota United

It’s a battle of streaking teams Saturday evening, as the Vancouver Whitecaps (3-7-5) play host one final time at Rio Tinto Stadium in Utah, to the surging Minnesota United (6-5-4). Match Information. Where: Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, UT. When: Saturday, July 31st at 7 pm PST. How: TSN1 (TV); AM730...
MLBgiants365.com

Gausman expected to start as San Francisco hosts Houston

Houston Astros (63-40, first in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (64-38, first in the NL West) San Francisco; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (6-2, 2.97 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Giants: Kevin Gausman (9-4, 2.21 ERA, . WHIP, 140 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -118, Astros +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Houston will play on Friday.
MLSMinneapolis Star Tribune

Gameday preview: Minnesota United vs. Houston

7 p.m. vs. Houston at Allianz Field - BSN, 1500-AM Preview: The Loons on Friday acquired Honduras Olympic team midfielder Joseph Rosales on an 18-month loan from a club in Panama's top division. They scouted the 20-year-old who can play both central midfield and left back with the Honduran U-23 national team in Olympic qualifying against Hassani Dotson and the U.S. U-23 team in Mexico in March. Loons coach Adrian Heath in a team statement said Rosales "held his own" against the United States in a qualifying semifinal that sent Honduras to the Olympics. "That's meaningful," Heath said. "He's a versatile player with massive upside." … The Loons haven't played since last Saturday's 2-2 draw against Vancouver, which was their third game in eight days. They are 6-5-5 overall, including 5-2-1 at home. Houston is 3-5-9, and 0-5-5 on the road. … The Dynamo's Darwin Quintero still holds Loons records for goals, assists and shots on goal.
MLSmagiccity.soccer

The Miami FC v Charleston Battery: Previewing The Match

The Miami FC returns to FIU in front of home fans for the for the second time this the season on Sunday evening. It’s an intriguing encounter with a Charleston Battery side who are just one place behind them in the table. That takes on extra significance given that Miami are fourth, the last playoff position in the Atlantic Division table, and Charleston are chasing them down in fifth. The Battery are two points behind the Orange and Blue and have two games in hand. So a victory for Miami is key to cementing fourth position in the table halfway through the USL Championship regular season.
Sportshoustondynamofc.com

Dash Tokyo 2020 Round Up: Match Day 3

The Group Stage of Tokyo 2020 has ended. Eight of out twelve countries are moving on to the quarterfinals this Friday and all six of the Houston Dash players at the Olympic games advanced to the knockout stage. The US Women’s National Team secured their spot in the knockout rounds...
MLSintermiamicf.com

MATCH PREVIEW: Inter Miami CF to Host CF Montréal on Saturday

Inter Miami CF (2W-3D-8L, 9 points) will face CF Montréal (6W-4D-5L, 22 points) this Saturday, July 31 at DRV PNK Stadium. The matchup is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET. Single match tickets for Saturday's fixture are available here. Where to Watch. The match will be broadcast regionally...
Cary, NCnccourage.com

Match Preview: Courage Host Orlando Pride this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, Live on Paramount+

CARY, NC (July 29, 2021) - The NC Courage will face the Orlando Pride for the third time this season on Saturday, July 31 at Sahlen’s Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. Should the Courage add three points this weekend, they’ll have an opportunity to advance to second place in the table, leaping the Chicago Red Stars, the Washington Spirit and Gotham FC. Tickets are available here and the club is running a $2 Hot Dog Night promotion.
Soccerhoustondynamofc.com

Houston Dash Tokyo 2020 Round Up: Quarterfinals

The Tokyo 2020 knockout rounds commenced Friday morning on the other side of the world. There was plenty of action in all three matches involving Houston Dash players, including extra time for each match. Canada opened the Quarterfinals as they took on Brazil in an exciting back and forth match....
SoccerSeattle Times

Eugenie Le Sommer’s brace leads OL Reign to second consecutive victory

TACOMA — Eugenie Le Sommer raised both arms in triumph. OL Reign’s French center forward had done everything asked of her since arriving in the United States on loan from Ligue 1 powerhouse Olympique Lyonnais Feminin — everything except scoring a goal. So when she got the ball from longtime...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Dash escape the heat but need to turn it up against OL Reign

The grind of a long season in the tortuous Texas heat finally caught up to the Dash in the final 20 minutes of last week’s game, and they welcomed a lighter week of training heading into their next one. Coach James Clarkson hopes backing off just a little bit from...
NFLAthlonSports.com

Houston Texans: 2021 Preseason Predictions and Preview

The 2020 season was disastrous for the Texans, and 2021 could be worse. They also experienced the most tumultuous offseason in franchise history. After winning four AFC South titles in five years, the Texans plunged to 4–12 and fired head coach/general manager Bill O’Brien after an 0–4 start. After the season, quarterback Deshaun Watson demanded to be traded and threatened to miss the offseason program and sit out the season. Owner Cal McNair hired New England personnel director Nick Caserio as general manager to clean up the mess. Caserio hired David Culley, 65, as the head coach, and Culley is one of the franchise’s 17 new coaches. Caserio had planned to trade Watson before the draft, but then the quarterback was the subject of more than 20 civil suits accusing him of sexual misconduct and assault, prompting the NFL to launch an investigation. When Caserio used his first draft choice on quarterback Davis Mills to go with veterans Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Finley, it signaled his plan to move on from Watson at some point. Caserio started his rebuild by acquiring 37 veterans through trades and free agency, including 36 on one- and two-year contracts. The plan was to add competition for starting jobs, provide depth and improve special teams.
SportsThrillist

Here Are All the Olympic Medals Team USA Is Bringing Home from Tokyo

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are over. After more than two weeks of competition, the teams from around the world and the medals they racked up during the games are heading home. Team USA led the medal count throughout the Summer Olympics and is taking home more medals than any other country and more gold medals than any other country.

