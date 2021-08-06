Match Preview: OL Reign host the Houston Dash

The 2020 season was disastrous for the Texans, and 2021 could be worse. They also experienced the most tumultuous offseason in franchise history. After winning four AFC South titles in five years, the Texans plunged to 4–12 and fired head coach/general manager Bill O’Brien after an 0–4 start. After the season, quarterback Deshaun Watson demanded to be traded and threatened to miss the offseason program and sit out the season. Owner Cal McNair hired New England personnel director Nick Caserio as general manager to clean up the mess. Caserio hired David Culley, 65, as the head coach, and Culley is one of the franchise’s 17 new coaches. Caserio had planned to trade Watson before the draft, but then the quarterback was the subject of more than 20 civil suits accusing him of sexual misconduct and assault, prompting the NFL to launch an investigation. When Caserio used his first draft choice on quarterback Davis Mills to go with veterans Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Finley, it signaled his plan to move on from Watson at some point. Caserio started his rebuild by acquiring 37 veterans through trades and free agency, including 36 on one- and two-year contracts. The plan was to add competition for starting jobs, provide depth and improve special teams.