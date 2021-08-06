Cop saved from fentanyl overdose in dramatic California video. ‘Not gonna let you die’
A deputy nearly died of a fentanyl overdose immediately after he was exposed to it while on duty, California officials say. David Faiivae, a San Diego County sheriff’s deputy, found a white powdery substance while on patrol July 3, according to an Instagram post from the sheriff’s department. A field test revealed the substance tested positive for fentanyl, body camera video showed.www.heraldonline.com
Comments / 0