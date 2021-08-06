Cop saved from fentanyl overdose in dramatic California video. ‘Not gonna let you die’

During the height of the pandemic, amid lockdowns and social distancing, Americans were dying from drug overdoses in record numbers. U.S. overdose deaths increased almost 30 percent in 2020 and while increased difficulty for seeking rehabilitation treatment played a role in this, another layer of danger was the criminal dealers lacing dangerous drugs into their synthetic opioids. Former Drug Enforcement Agency Agent in charge of Special Operations Division, Derek Maltz joins to explain what role the cartels and transnational criminal groups played in the trafficking of illegal opioids like fentanyl into the U.S. Maltz highlights the danger associated with the abuse of both prescription and street opioids, how China’s chemical supply for fentanyl is creating a surplus in America and what he hopes the politicians do about the overdose epidemic.