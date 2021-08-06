Cancel
Law Enforcement

Cop saved from fentanyl overdose in dramatic California video. ‘Not gonna let you die’

By Brooke Wolford
Rock Hill Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA deputy nearly died of a fentanyl overdose immediately after he was exposed to it while on duty, California officials say. David Faiivae, a San Diego County sheriff’s deputy, found a white powdery substance while on patrol July 3, according to an Instagram post from the sheriff’s department. A field test revealed the substance tested positive for fentanyl, body camera video showed.

August 7, 2021 (San Diego) – The San Diego Sheriff's Department has released a video on dangerous of Fentanyl-laced drugs after a deputy was exposed and nearly died of an overdose. On July 3, 2021, Deputy David Faiivae from the San Marcos Sheriff's Station put on his uniform and badge for his patrol shift. He had no idea he was about to go through one of the worst days of his life after being exposed to Fentanyl.
