GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Walker Reid, the mayor of Gastonia, is trying to encourage more people from his community to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Reid spent Thursday evening celebrating his birthday at the Gastonia Honey Hunters baseball game. Reid, who turned 64 Thursday, took time to speak with WBTV about the rising COVID-19 case numbers in Gaston County and across the Carolinas. Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows that there has been an increase in cases over the month of July.