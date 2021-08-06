Cancel
California History You Probably Didn't Learn in School

By KQED News Staff
Cover picture for the articleListen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast. Right now there are debates going on across the country about history: who gets to write and tell our stories, and who gets left out. This week, we feature some of our favorite California history stories from The California Report Magazine archive. They explore some of the historical injustices against immigrants and communities of color in our state, but they also highlight acts of courage and resilience you might not have learned about in history class.

