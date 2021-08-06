Cop saved from fentanyl overdose in dramatic California video. ‘Not gonna let you die’

August 4, 2021 - Traffic enforcement stops this weekend led to the seizure of over 8 ounces of fentanyl and other drugs. The first incident occurred on Saturday, July 31st when Detectives assigned to the Special Investigation's Unit (SIU) conducted a traffic stop on Nilesh Sharma. During the contact, it was discovered Nilesh did not have a driver's license, and he was detained. A search of Nilesh car resulted in the discovery of 80 grams of multi-colored fentanyl powder, 20 grams of methamphetamine, and 2 grams of heroin. Nilesh was arrested and booked for drug possession.