American Airlines is adding free in-flight…TikTok? The airline and social media company have partnered to offer free in-flight access to the app as part of a new promotion. Effective immediately, customers traveling on any Viasat-eqipped American narrowbody aircraft can get 30 minutes of free access TikTok access. To get access, passengers would need to connect to the “AA-Inflight” WiFi network, and then log on to aainflight.com. In the list of WiFi purchase offerings, there will be the option to click a TikTok ad. Once you click through and agree to the terms and conditions, you’ll be set for 30 minutes of free access. You can also download the app via WiFi for free if you don’t have it on your phone.