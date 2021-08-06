Cancel
Highland, CA

These are the mask policies at Southern California casinos as COVID-19 delta variant surges

By Fielding Buck
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern California’s tribal casinos continue to evaluate their policies on mask-wearing as COVID-19 cases mount in the region. Most casinos suspended face covering requirements for vaccinated guests on or before June 15, the day the state opened up. But last week, Pechanga Resort Casino in the Temecula area and San Manuel Casino in Highland changed their guidance. San Manuel has further strengthened its rules and has temporarily reinstated mandatory masks.

KCRA.com

Sacramento mulls COVID-19 vaccine requirements as delta variant surges

San Francisco and Los Angeles are exploring whether to follow the direction of New York City by requiring proof of vaccination before entering many public spaces. Such a move does not appear imminent in Sacramento, though Mayor Darrell Steinberg said he is also exploring the possibility. "The reason for doing...
Nevada County, CAYubaNet

COVID-19 Cases Surge in Nevada County as Delta Variant Takes Hold

Nevada County, CA- With 443 cases last week, Nevada County is experiencing the largest surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. Cases have increased by 1200% since the week of July 1st. Similar dramatic increases are being seen across the state. The California Department of...
Los Angeles, CAUS News and World Report

Bear Cub Strolls Aisles at Southern California Supermarket

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shoppers were startled last weekend to see a bear cub browsing the offerings at a Los Angeles supermarket. Video aired by CBS 2 shows the small bear strolling the aisles on Saturday at the Ralphs store in the Porter Ranch area of the San Fernando Valley.
California StateInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Sites Reservoir a generational opportunity to tackle California’s drought challenges

When a drought hits, we must look at how prepared we are – have we conserved enough, stored enough, built enough to ensure residents and the environment have enough water?. Over the past 20 years, Southern Californians have raised the bar when it comes to water conservation and innovative local water supply projects—like world class water reuse, groundwater replenishment and desalination facilities. We have done so much, but there is more we can and must do as a region and as a state to create a truly resilient and reliable water future.
Earth Sciencearizona.edu

New Geologic Bedrock Map of Oceanic Peridotite at Cemetery Ridge, southwest Arizona

Cemetery Ridge in southwestern Arizona is a rare and important example of a far-inland subduction complex. A new bedrock geologic map by Jon Spencer (AZGS, retired) and Gordon Haxel (USGS, retired) elucidates the geographic distribution of oceanic peridotite, chiefly harzburgite and serpentinite, in the Late Cretaceous Orocopia Schist. The map is accompanied by a page of citations of earlier work.
San Francisco, CAKRON4

Delta variant surge: Common COVID questions answered

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The latest COVID surge has brought up new confusion and questions about what is happening with the virus in the Bay Area. KRON4 asked UC San Francisco infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong commonly asked COVID questions in the “days of Delta.”. Why do breakthrough...
Posted by
CBS LA

LA Kings And ASEC Partner To Operate Ice Skating Facility In Rolling Hills Estates

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company have partnered to reopen the Promenade on the Peninsula ice skating facility in Rolling Hills Estates. The Kings and ASEC said it will be re-branded as the LA Kings Ice at Promenade on the Peninsula after the remodel and is set to open on Sept. 7. The rink closed last year on Sept. 16 due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The indoor rink, opened by the shopping center in 1981, has served as an iconic area location for both figure skating and hockey for 40 years. “For close to 40 years, this facility was a tremendous community cornerstone and we are excited to work with our partners to re-engage families here and return to the ice,” said ASEC President Brad Berman. “We believe LA Kings Ice at Promenade on the Peninsula will be a long-term, sustainable ice and entertainment center.” After signing a lease on August 1, 2021, ASEC and the Kings immediately began improvements to LA Kings Ice. Technology system upgrades and interior and exterior branding have been a primary focus. Monday’s announcement was the latest in a series of Kings/ASEC joint ventures in Southern California ice sports management.
Los Angeles County, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Work starts on San Manuel Landing supply/logistics center

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians have broken ground on a 1.1 million-square-foot supply and logistics facility on the site of the former Norton Air Force Base. The 50-acre San Manuel Landing complex, at the southeast corner of Victoria Avenue and Third Street, was designed by San Manuel and Trammell Crow and should be completed in 2023. It will incorporate a greenway park, highlighted by the iconic Air Force base water tower at its entrance with extensive landscaping throughout.
California StateInterior Design

Garcia Tamjidi Architecture Design Takes on a California Brewery

There’s a first time for everything. For Michael Garcia and Farid Tamjidi, co-principals of their eponymous studio Garcia Tamjidi Architecture Design based in San Francisco, it was a brewery. Specifically, Wondrous Brewing Company housed in an erstwhile warehouse in Emeryville, about 20 minutes away and near the University of California, Berkeley campus where the two met. “But we’re problem solvers,” begins Tamjidi. “We do a deep dive into research.” As did their client, Wynn Whisenhunt, who realized his life-long ambition to become a brewmeister by studying the craft in Germany.
LawInland Valley Daily Bulletin

A DA’s response: Letters

Re “Ex-prosecutor: Bosses tried to bury evidence” (Aug. 1):. I’ve known Ms. DiMaria and Mr. Ross for decades and worked extensively with them as a colleague and fellow prosecutor. I observed their efforts, commitment and most of all their integrity. I saw them handle some of the most serious cases...
Imperial Valley Press Online

$86M to California couple upheld in Monsanto pesticide case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A state appeals court upheld $86.2 million in damages to a Northern California couple who developed cancer after spraying Monsanto’s Roundup, the world’s most widely used herbicide, in their yards for 30 years. The verdict in favor of Alva and Alberta Pilliod that found Monsanto at...
Riverside, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Ralphs, Food 4 Less to host hiring event in Riverside

Ralphs and Food 4 Less will host a hiring event on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at the company’s Riverside Distribution Center at 1500 Eastridge Ave. The supermarket chains are looking to fill up to 50 positions. The jobs and starting wages are listed below:. Grocery order case selector — starting at...

