COVID Vaccination Rates Of Young Adults Below 50% In Several Local Counties

DENVER (CBS4) – In Colorado, state health officials report the number of residents ages 19 and under made up almost 4% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations for the week ending Aug. 1. The largest age group (60-69) made up 20% of hospitalizations. The National Institutes of health says more than 1,400 children are in the hospital with COVID across the country. (credit: CBS) CBS News reports doctors are seeing an uptick in child cases and more severe illness in those children. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 93,824 child COVID-19 cases were reported between July 29 and August 5, with children representing 15% of the weekly reported cases in the U.S. The CDC says that while children are generally at lower risk for serious illness from COVID-19 than adults, those with preexisting conditions may face more severe symptoms. And even some previously healthy kids are ending up hospitalized.