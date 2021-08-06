Cancel
COVID Vaccination Rates Of Young Adults Below 50% In Several Local Counties

According to the state numbers, many of the counties in our area have the percentage of young adults fully vaccinated below 50%. In some cases, it’s below 30%; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Related
Orange County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Health Officials Say Orange County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Are Leveling Off

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County’s COVID-19 overall hospitalizations appear to have leveled off since last week, but there are 13 more people in intensive care units since Friday, health officials said Monday. Hospitalizations in Orange County due to the virus decreased from 454 on Friday to 453 on Monday, but the intensive care unit number increased from 71 to 84. Hospitalizations are the most important metric public health experts said they are watching at the moment because infection rates could be driven by higher demand in testing or breakthrough infections of vaccinated people who usually experience little to no symptoms. “I’m encouraged...
KidsPosted by
CBS News

Doctors raising alarm over COVID-19 Delta variant’s impact on children

Doctors are increasingly concerned about the COVID-19 Delta variant’s impact on children. The number of kids hospitalized with the virus has been rising over the past few weeks, as officials also try to increase vaccination rates among teens and adults. Riley Griffin, a health care reporter for Bloomberg News, joined “CBSN AM” to discuss.
Pennsylvania StateWETM

Department of Health: Pennsylvania’s Vaccine Rate For 18+ Just Below 64% As Covid Cases Rise

HARRISBURG, P.a. (WETM) – COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania continue to rise as the United States enters its fourth wave of the pandemic. As of Saturday at midnight, the state’s Department of Health confirmed 4,080 additional positive cases, bringing the statewide total to over two million. Currently, there are 754 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 185 patients are in the intensive care unit. In addition, five new COVID-19 deaths were recorded. More data is available here.
KidsPosted by
CBS Denver

COVID Cases Among Children Increasing, Doctors Say

DENVER (CBS4) – In Colorado, state health officials report the number of residents ages 19 and under made up almost 4% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations for the week ending Aug. 1. The largest age group (60-69) made up 20% of hospitalizations. The National Institutes of health says more than 1,400 children are in the hospital with COVID across the country. (credit: CBS) CBS News reports doctors are seeing an uptick in child cases and more severe illness in those children. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 93,824 child COVID-19 cases were reported between July 29 and August 5, with children representing 15% of the weekly reported cases in the U.S. The CDC says that while children are generally at lower risk for serious illness from COVID-19 than adults, those with preexisting conditions may face more severe symptoms. And even some previously healthy kids are ending up hospitalized.  
Worcester County, MDOcean City Today

Vaccine rates — and covid cases — going up in Worcester County

With the return to school just around the corner, Worcester County’s vaccination rates are on the rise. Sarah Yonker, the director of marketing at Atlantic General Hospital, said in an email Wednesday that 56 shots were distributed since last week at a clinic at Stephen Decatur High School, a significant jump from the low rates reported over the last few weeks.
Boston, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Young adults driving COVID-19 surge

BOSTON — As a more contagious strain of COVID-19 drives up the number of cases across the state, a growing number of people getting sick are young adults. Data from the state Department of Public Health shows people ages 20 to 29 represent a majority of new COVID-19 infections — or 2,037 new cases in the past two weeks.
Nassau County, NYlongisland.com

Nassau County Has Highest Adult Vaccination Rate Among Large NY Counties, Ranks 4th Nationwide

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has announced that 82.0% of adult residents (18+) in Nassau County have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, the highest percentage among all large Counties* in New York State according to the State Department of Health. Among Counties in the United States with a population greater than 1,000,000 according to Census data, Nassau County ranks 4th in adult vaccination rate behind King County - WA, Middlesex County - MA, and Alameda County – CA. The County continues to over-perform State and National vaccination rates among Seniors (65+), as well as among Black and Latino residents.**

