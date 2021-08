They say "prevention is better than the cure" - and nowhere in history is that saying more appropriate than today. We live in a world where the threat of viruses, bacterial infections and other contaminants is very real. Public health services are stretched all across the world, and the cost of dealing with the aftermath of viruses and bacterial infections is high. Though there might be treatments available for many of these illnesses, exercising an ounce of prevention is always advisable. Investment in a hypochlorous acid generator is a cost-effective solution worth considering for most commercial and industrial settings.