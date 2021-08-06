PM News Brief: Rules On Teaching Race, Another Utah Bound Olympic Gymnast & Mike Leavitt Hits A New Note

Board of Education Adopts Rules On Teaching About Race. The Utah Board of Education has finalized its rule on how teachers can talk about race in their classrooms. It follows a heated national debate around Critical Race Theory, the once-obscure academic concept that examines systemic racism. Utah’s new rule says teachers can't promote the idea that one race is inherently better than another or imply that students should feel guilty for the past actions of people of the same race. It passed without amendments from board member Natalie Cline, a vocal opponent of CRT. Cline wanted to punish teachers if they taught concepts like white fragility and cultural awareness. — Jon Reed.