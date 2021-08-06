Ban Semiautomatic Guns In Massachusetts, Two Democratic Lawmakers Say

Re: Reader says Republicans must stop being scaremongers regarding guns. The writer quotes Ronald Reagan but as often happens, he quoted only the part of the speech that made his point and left out a very important sentence from that same speech: “But I do believe an AK-47, a machine gun, is not a sporting weapon nor needed for home defense.” Most gun owners believe the same thing — we do not need a machine gun in our home. There are some who do and are willing to jump through all of the hoops that are required to own one.