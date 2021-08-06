Cancel
Massachusetts State

Ban Semiautomatic Guns In Massachusetts, Two Democratic Lawmakers Say

By Tom Joyce
newbostonpost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s what at least two members of the Massachusetts Legislature think. State Representative David Linsky (D-Natick) introduced a bill into the Massachusetts House of Representatives in February called “An Act Banning Semi-Automatic Firearms” (H.4038). State Representative Michelle DuBois (D-Brockton) is the lone co-sponsor on the bill. It was referred to the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security on Thursday, July 29, but has not been scheduled for a hearing yet.

